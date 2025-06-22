Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, looks dejected after defeat. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

French outfit AS Monaco are keen on securing his signature, but a report from The Guardian claims that the player wants to continue at Old Trafford next season. He is uninterested in the move, and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Onana has been underwhelming

The 29-year-old has not been able to live up to the expectations since the move to Manchester United. His performances have been erratic, and he has cost his side valuable points. He will need to redeem himself, and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United are prepared to stick with him as their first-choice goalkeeper.

They need to improve their performances to bounce back strongly next year. Having a reliable goalkeeper at their disposal would have been a boost for them. They have been linked with multiple goalkeepers recently. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Can Andre Onana redeem himself?

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has labelled the 29-year-old as a top player, and it remains to be seen whether he can get back to his best. There is no doubt that he was a quality goalkeeper for Inter Milan. The move to the Premier League has not worked out for him so far. Perhaps a fresh start would have been ideal for him.

“We are going to make that evaluation for any position in the squad,” Amorim said. “We need to improve. We cannot change all the players. We need to improve every position on the field. Goalkeeper is the same; we can work with André. André Onana already proved he is a top player with Inter. We have some seasons where we are [all] underperforming.”

Time will tell whether the Cameroon International can get back to his best. He is still very much at the peak of his powers, and he could be a useful player for Manchester United. However, he will need to work hard to regain his form and confidence.