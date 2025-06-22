A detailed view of the corner flag during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Manchester United (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are looking to sign the RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko this summer, and they are willing to pay the asking price for him.

According to a report from The Sun, Arsenal would be willing to pay £70 million in order to sign the 22-year-old, but they have not been able to agree on personal terms with the player.

Arsenal left frustrated

The report claims that Arsenal are growing frustrated with his wage demands.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal decide to move on from the player in the coming weeks. They are keeping tabs on the Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres as well. They need to move quickly to sign a quality striker. They have looked mediocre in the attack last season, and a quality striker could make a big difference for them.

Mikel Arteta wants to sign the Slovenian international, but he will have to reduce his wage demands for the move to go through. The 22-year-old will need to decide whether he wants to join Arsenal quickly.

Benjamin Sesko would be an asset

There is no doubt that he is a quality player, and he scored 21 goals last season. Benjamin Sesko has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in English football, and he would be a key player for Arsenal if he joined the club. He would be a long-term asset for them. There is no doubt that he could justify the £70 million investment in future.

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp recently heaped praise on Sesko (h/t Metro): “He has space for improvement, space for development, incredible skillset, incredible potential so I’m happy that we have him.”

The Gunners will certainly hope that the player reduces his wage demands in order to get the deal across the line. The opportunity to move to a Premier League club will be quite exciting for the player as well. It would be a major step up in his career, and he would get to test himself at a high level. Regular football in England could accelerate his development.