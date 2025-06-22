Bayern Munich set sights on ‘incredible’ Arsenal player Jurgen Klopp admires

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich have reportedly set their sights on Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli as part of their summer, according to German journalist Christian Falk.

The Bundesliga champions are stepping up their efforts to strengthen the squad under the leadership of chief personnel officer Max Eberl, with an emphasis on rejuvenating their wide attacking options ahead of the new season.

24-year-old Martinelli has emerged as a transfer target for Bayern as the Bavarians as they seek to address deficiencies on the flanks.

The Arsenal winger fits the mould of what Bayern are looking for: a fast pace wide attacker who can also score goals.

Bayern Munich target Arsenal winger Martinelli

Martinelli is known for his pace and his tireless work-rate. He would offer Bayern a versatile attacking threat capable of operating on either wing.

With a current market valuation estimated at €55 million, Martinelli falls within the transfer budget Bayern have allocated for this role. Reports suggest the club are targeting wingers priced between €50m and €70m, which makes the Arsenal star an attainable yet ambitious addition.

Although not officially up for sale, Arsenal are understood to be open to listening to offers for Martinelli this summer.

Liverpool duo also on Bayern Munich’s radar

Though still in the early stages, Bayern’s interest in Martinelli shows that they are ready to strengthen their wide attacking options, particularly after it appears that they will lose out to the signing of Nico Williams to Barcelona.

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised Martinelli by calling him an ‘incredible’ striker.

Reports emerging from Germany suggest that Bayern Munich have identified Liverpool attackers Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo as players of interest.

While there’s no formal bid on the table yet, the Bavarian club’s scouting activity suggests they are closely monitoring the situation at Liverpool.

