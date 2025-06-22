Enzo Maresca, Head Coach of Chelsea FC, looks on during the FIFA Club World Cup. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the French international striker Randal Kolo Muani during the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old does not have a future at Paris Saint-Germain, and he was on loan at Juventus last season. Kolo Muani has been linked with Manchester United as well.

According to French publication L’Equipe, Chelsea have now entered into negotiations with the French outfit for the player. It remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done. Chelsea are in desperate need of a quality striker, and they are keeping tabs on Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt as well.

Juventus want to loan Kolo Muani again next season, with an option to buy him permanently. It remains to be seen whether PSG are prepared to sanction another loan departure. If Chelsea comes forward with a lucrative proposal to sign him permanently, it is fair to assume that PSG could be tempted. They will want to get rid of the player and move on.

Meanwhile, the striker will look to sort out his long-term future and focus on his football as well. Joining Chelsea could be attractive for him. They are among the biggest clubs in the world, and they will be able to offer him Champions League football.

The Blues have signed Liam Delap earlier this summer, and they are looking to complete the attacking unit with another centre forward.

Randal Kolo Muani would be a useful addition

The 26-year-old French international has shown his ability with club and country in the past. He will help create gold scoring opportunities for his teammates and find the back of the net as well. The 26-year-old will add pace and flair to the Chelsea attack. Kolo Muani has been described as a ‘very complete’ attacker by Kylian Mbappé.

Given his situation at PSG, he could be signed for a reasonable amount of money this summer. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea can get the deal done and revive his career.