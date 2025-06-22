Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, looks on prior to a Premier League match (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Chelsea have been linked with the move for the Bournemouth defender Ilya Zabarnyi.

The 22-year-old did quite well in the Premier League last season, and he has attracted the attention of Chelsea, Newcastle United and PSG.

It appears that the Ukrainian defender has his heart set on a move to the Champions League winners, but the likes of Chelsea and Newcastle have recently enquired about him.

Graeme Bailey revealed to TBR: “I can confirm even in the last few weeks since it emerged about PSG, that Chelsea and Newcastle again asked the question, but were also told that he only wants PSG.”

Ilya Zabarnyi would be a solid addition

Chelsea need a quality central defender this summer, and the 22-year-old would have been the ideal acquisition. He has shown his ability in the Premier League, and Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola recently described him as a great player who is “very easy to coach”. The Spanish manager also claimed that the Ukrainian has a great attitude.

There is no doubt that he would have been an excellent addition to the Chelsea defensive unit. The Blues looked vulnerable at the back last season. They need to bring in upgrades on some of the current options, and it remains to be seen whether they move on to other targets now.

The defender is keen on a move to PSG, and the French champions will hope to get the deal done quickly.

Newcastle remain keen

Meanwhile, Newcastle are keen on the player as well. They need a reliable partner for Sven Botman. They will be competing in the Champions League next year, and they need to tighten up at the back.

Chelsea will be hoping to fight for major trophies next year. They have a talented squad, but they need to plug some of the gaps on their side if they want to match up to the elite clubs. Someone like Zabarnyi would have been a transformative addition.