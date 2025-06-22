Aston Villa manager Unai Emery looks on (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are interested in signing the highly rated Real Betis attacker Jesus Rodriguez, and he is ready to join them.

A report from Spanish publication Mucho Deporte claims that the 19-year-old is tempted to join the Premier League club, and he would welcome a move away from Spain. He is regarded as one of the finest young attacking talents in Spanish football, and he could be a long-term asset for the West Midlands club.

Aston Villa could use Jesus Rodriguez

Aston Villa need more quality and depth on the flanks, and the 19-year-old will add unpredictability to their attack. Unai Emery could bring out the best in him and help him fulfil his tremendous potential.

The Spanish outfit are not averse to selling the talented young attacker, but they will need their valuation to be met. They are hoping to recoup around €65 million from the departure of Rodriguez and Johnny Cardoso this summer.

Villa need more quality

Aston Villa have an exciting team, and they will be hoping to push for Champions League qualification next season. They need quality players, and signing the best young players in world football would be a masterstroke from them. Rodriguez could easily justify the investment in future and establish himself as a key player for the club.

Aston Villa are not in a position where they can attract the best players in the world and pay substantial fees for them. They need to invest in talented young players with huge potential.

It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa follow up on their interest with an official proposal to get the deal done. They have the resources to pay a lucrative amount of money for the young attacker. Ideally, they should look to invest in another striker, who can share the goalscoring burden with Oliver Watkins as well.