Manchester United are one of the clubs keen on signing the Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

According to journalist Luis Alberto Lopez, Manchester United are willing to pay €15 million in order to sign the 26-year-old goalkeeper. However, the Spanish club is ready to sell him, but they will hold out for a fee of around €20-25 million.

Man United make enquiries

The Premier League side have already been in contact with his agent Jorge Mendes, regarding a potential move. Rivals Manchester City are keeping tabs on him as well.

Real Madrid are not prepared to let the Ukrainian goalkeeper leave on a bargain. He has shown his ability at Real Madrid, and he could prove to be an excellent addition for Manchester United. They need to find a quality alternative to Andre Onana. The Cameroon International has been underwhelming for them, and he needs to be replaced.

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Emiliano Martinez as well.

Man United could use Andriy Lunin

It remains to be seen whether they can sign Lunin in the coming weeks. He has proven himself in La Liga, and he has won multiple major trophies throughout his career. The 26-year-old goalkeeper has a league title and two Champions League trophies to his name. Apart from his quality as a player, his winning experience and leadership qualities could prove to be invaluable for the Manchester United dressing room. They are going through a period of rebuilding, and they need experienced players who have won major trophies.

The reported asking price from Real Madrid seems reasonable for a player of his quality. He could justify the €20-25 million investment in future. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United decide to come back with an improved offer for the player.

Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them could be exciting for the Ukrainian goalkeeper. He will look to prove himself at the highest level and play regularly. He is unlikely to get that opportunity at Real Madrid.