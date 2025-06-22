Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, looks on during a training session (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United have enquired about the Serbian international striker Dusan Vlahovic, and Juventus are prepared to sell him this summer.

The 25-year-old is not an indispensable asset for them, and the Italian outfit are open to cashing in on him. According to a report via Fichajes, the Italian outfit are looking to raise funds this summer, and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United are prepared to come forward with an offer to sign the striker.

They could face competition from Newcastle United as well. Manchester United need a quality centre forward, and the 25-year-old would be a superb acquisition for them. He has the technical attributes and physicality to do well in England, and he could be an important player for Manchester United.

Vlahovic has been linked with Arsenal and Chelsea as well.

Dusan Vlahovic could fancy Man United move

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world will be quite exciting for the players as well. He scored 15 goals last season, and he could compete with the likes of Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund for the starting spot next season. Given his situation at the Italian club, he could be signed for a reasonable amount of money as well. Juventus are unlikely to hold out for a premium.

This could be a golden opportunity for Manchester United to sign a quality player for a reasonable amount of money. The 25-year-old was regarded as one of the finest young attackers in the game a few years ago. There is no doubt that he remains a tremendous talent. Perhaps a fresh start could bring out the best in him. He has the physicality to thrive in the Premier League, and Manchester United might be able to bring out the best in him.

The Serbian could be an asset

Apart from his ability to score goals, he is an expert when it comes to holding the ball and bringing others into the play. He could add a new dimension to the Manchester United attacking unit.

He has been labelled as a “leader” in the past, and he could be an asset for the club on and off the pitch. Meanwhile, there have been rumours that he could demand premium wages to join the club.