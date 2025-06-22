Man United target involved in ‘advanced talks’ with Premier League club

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s striker search has hit another obstacle as Crystal Palace move to secure Jean‑Philippe Mateta to a new long-term deal, effectively blocking any potential move to Old Trafford.

Mateta’s current contract runs until 2027, and with Palace preparing for European competition under Oliver Glasner, they’re keen to retain his services.

Former Man United and Blackburn scout Mick Brown revealed the Eagles are “confident” of finalising terms with the 27‑year‑old forward.

rown explains that talks were initiated as early as December to ward off rival interest.

United have monitored Mateta closely, but unless the striker receives an offer from a Champions League, pushing club he can’t refuse, Palace believe they will keep him.

Man United target Mateta involved in new contract talks

“I’d be surprised if Mateta joined Man United now,” he told Football Insider.

“Palace have been trying to negotiate a new contract and they’re making good progress with it.

“I think I’ve said before, but from what I hear he’s happy at Palace.

“If he was going to leave, I think it would have to be for a club who are competing in the Champions League, basically an offer he couldn’t refuse.

“I’m not sure they’ve ever been overly concerned about the interest in him.

“Palace look like they’ll be playing in the Europa League and he’s very much a part of Glasner’s plans, so there’s no reason for him to go anywhere else.

“Especially not Manchester United, because at the moment Palace are the better option.

“So from what I hear, Palace are confident they can tie him down to a new contract.”

Ruben Amorim is actively searching for a striker

United’s pursuit has intensified amidst uncertainty over their current forwards.

Despite missing out on their dream striker Viktor Gyokeres, they have continued to explore alternatives, with Mateta previously flagged as a leading contender on their shortlist.

While United are actively searching for a reliable centre-forward, Crystal Palace’s move to secure Mateta to a new deal looks to have effectively ruled out a transfer this summer.

The Red Devils may now have to focus on other targets like Juventus attacker Dusan Vlahovic who is demanding a high wage package to move to Old Trafford.

Man United making desperate attempts to close agreement with World Cup winner