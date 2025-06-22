Man United urged to sign ‘headache’ for defenders instead of Viktor Gyokeres

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

As Manchester United’s search for a prolific No. 9 continues, head coach Ruben Amorim has been told to make a move for Everton striker Beto, the 27-year-old Guinea-Bissau international currently at Everton.

While high-profile targets like Bryan Mbeumo, Viktor Gyokeres, and Hugo Ekitike remain on the radar, Beto is being hailed by key voices as a potent option.

Amorim is on the lookout for a new attacker this summer after the failures of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee at Old Trafford.

After a challenging adjustment period at Everton, Beto scored four goals in just five Premier League games under David Moyes.

Man United told to sign Everton’s Beto

While United have been linked with a move for Sporting striker Gyokeres, who worked with Amorim at the Portuguese club, president of Uniao Tires, Beto’s first club, wants the Red Devils to take a chance on the Everton attacker.

“Everyone thought Amorim would sign Gyokeres as he had him at Sporting, but the Premier League is completely different to Portugal,” said Lopes to The Sun.

“Teams are more physical and compact at the back, it is quicker and more competitive. Gyokeres would struggle to play as a lone No 9 waiting for service.

“Beto’s a more physical player, who fights with defenders and doesn’t lose duels. He is a real headache for opponents — if he gets the service. In their golden era, United always scored a lot of goals from set-pieces but haven’t had a proper striker for many seasons. Nowadays, teams have small, quick strikers or a false forward because there is an obsession for possession of the ball.

“Beto represents the typical old style, because of his physique, power and work-rate — plus he is very fast. When Moyes went to Everton he showed what a handful he is for defenders to stop. He’d be like Amorim’s ace up his sleeve in a game of poker.”

Beto move would make little sense for Red Devils

Set to turn 28 in January, Beto is entering the peak years of his career.

For a club like United, who are looking to make a significant long-term investment in their striker department, his age and mixed goal-scoring output raise questions about the move.

While he may remain on a wider shortlist due to his affordability and Premier League experience, it is more likely that United will prioritise a younger, more prolific option.

Beto seems more like an opportunistic backup option than a headline signing for United’s summer rebuild.

