Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks dejected. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months, and he is on the radar of Arsenal and Liverpool.

The 24-year-old central defender has entered the final year of his contract with the Eagles, and he has decided not to sign an extension. They are under pressure to sell him. Crystal Palace will not want to lose one of the best defenders in the league on a free transfer. It makes sense for them to sell him for a reasonable amount of money this summer.

Former Premier League scout Mick Brown has now opened up on his situation and revealed that the player could turn down a move to Arsenal and choose to join Liverpool instead.

Arsenal are well stocked in the defensive unit, and they might not be able to provide him with regular first-team action. The 24-year-old central defender will not want to sit on the bench at a big club. Brown believes that Liverpool might be able to offer him more opportunities.

Marc Guehi to choose Liverpool?

He said on Football Insider: “If they can’t promise him that at Arsenal with Saliba and Gabriel in the side, he’ll be prepared to turn them down. “The same goes for any other club, if he won’t be playing first-team football, I don’t think he’ll go. “There’s been the same talk about him for a year now, is he going to Newcastle, Arsenal, Liverpool? “Out of those, I think Newcastle and Liverpool would be ready to offer him regular football.”

It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds. Liverpool are expected to sanction the departure of Jarell Quansah, and they will need to replace him. Signing the Crystal Palace star would be a wise decision. He is a reliable performer in the Premier League, and he could make an instant impact.

Guehi could fancy a big move

The opportunity to join the Premier League champions will be quite exciting as well. He would get to fight for major trophies with them.

The defender is young enough to improve further, and he could develop into a top class player in future. Competing alongside players like Virgil van Dijk, if he ends up at Liverpool, could help him develop further.