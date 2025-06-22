Premier League club make ‘exceptional’ Liverpool target available for transfer

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are reportedly preparing to authorise the sale of captain Marc Guehi this summer to fund their primary defensive target, Ousmane Diomande from Sporting Lisbon.

According to GiveMeSport, Selhurst Park chiefs see Guehi’s departure as a necessary move to generate funds for strengthening their backline.

Guehi, whose contract enters its final 12 months next season, is no longer guaranteed to stay beyond 2026.

Palace have no interest in overhauling their structure with just one year left before risking a free departure.

Crystal Palace decide Marc Guehi valuation

Instead, they are eyeing in excess of £50 million so that they can fund the signing of Diomande this summer.

Interest has increased in the services of Guehi and Liverpool are currently leading the race to sign the England international defender.

The Premier League champions are expected to make an official approach for the defender soon.

While there is also interest from Arsenal in the signature of the defender, the Palace star would favour a move to Liverpool over the Gunners.

It would signal Liverpool’s intent to stay at the top of English football if they manage to sign one of the best defenders in the Premier League.

Liverpool aim to continue their spending spree

Having already secured the signature of players like Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz, the Reds are now exploring the possibility of signing Guehi.

The centre-back is looking for a move where he could play football next season as that would help the defender right before the World Cup next summer.

Palace are hoping they can make an early sale this summer so that they could use the funds for their summer transfer business.

Former England manager Gareth Southgate described Guehi as an ‘exceptional’ player.

