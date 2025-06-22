Report: 27-year-old is waiting to join Arsenal this summer over other European clubs

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are expected to make a major attacking signing during the current summer transfer window, with Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres firmly on their radar.

The Gunners are aiming to strengthen their firepower in the final third after falling short in the Premier League title race last season.

Manager Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal board are said to be in agreement that signing a clinical centre-forward is a top priority.

Despite sharing goals across the team, the absence of a consistent goal-poacher was evident, and it’s an issue the club is eager to resolve as they look to mount another serious title challenge in 2025/26.

Viktor Gyokeres is waiting for Arsenal move

According to Record, Gyokeres has set his sights on a dream move to Arsenal. The 27-year-old Sweden international is reportedly willing to wait until late in the window to see if a transfer to the Emirates materialises.

Arsenal have already submitted an opening bid of £55.6 million including add-ons for the Sporting Lisbon striker. However, the Portuguese champions are currently standing firm, holding out for a fee closer to £68 million

In his first season, he notched up an astonishing 43 goals and 15 assists, quickly establishing himself as one of Europe’s most prolific forwards. He followed that up with an equally impressive 54 goals and 13 assists in his second season.

The Sweden international attacker is one of the most prolific goal scorers in European football at the moment.

Gyokeres is ready to reject Man United

He is ready to snub a move to Manchester United in order to fulfill his dream of playing for the Gunners.

The next few weeks will be crucial: will Arsenal substantiate their interest and move ahead with Sporting’s valuation, or lose out on arguably Europe’s most in-form striker?

Having already signed a new midfielder in Martin Zubimendi, the Gunners are now looking for an attacker and that remains their priority this summer.

