England international ready to snub Arsenal move in favour of joining Liverpool

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Just like how they fought for the Premier League title last season, Liverpool and Arsenal are set to go ahead against each other in the race to sign a Premier League star.

Both the Premier League giants have made some early, eye-catching moves in the transfer market this summer.

Liverpool have managed to complete the signings of Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz from Liverpool while the Gunner are close to completing the signing of former Reds target Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.

However, there is a Premier League player who is catching the attention of both the club.

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, who has about to enter the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park, is likey to leave the FA Cup winners this summer with some of the top clubs keen on signing him.

Marc Guehi wants a move to Liverpool

According to Football Insider, the England international defender is prepared to reject a move to Arsenal in favour of joining Premier League champions Liverpool.

The 24-year-old would most likely sit on the bench for the Gunners due to the presence of Gabriel Magalheas and William Saliba at the club and that could be the reason behind his decision making.

Former chief scout Mick Brown, who has inside information on transfer related news, has provided the update on the future of the Palace defender.

“Marc Guehi wants to play regular football next season,” he told Football Insider.

“Wherever he goes, that’s going to be his priority because he’ll have one eye on the World Cup where he’ll want to be playing a key role.

“If they can’t promise him that at Arsenal with Saliba and Gabriel in the side, he’ll be prepared to turn them down.

“The same goes for any other club, if he won’t be playing first-team football, I don’t think he’ll go.

“There’s been the same talk about him for a year now, is he going to Newcastle, Arsenal, Liverpool?

“Out of those, I think Newcastle and Liverpool would be ready to offer him regular football.

“I don’t know how strong the interest is, with Newcastle especially after they missed out last year although they have still been looking.

“I think Guehi could go somewhere like Liverpool and establish himself in the team, because he’s good enough to do that and he will show that if he goes.

More Stories / Latest News Why 24-year-old Arsenal target could “turn them down” and join Liverpool Report: 27-year-old is waiting to join Arsenal this summer over other European clubs Florian Wirtz points towards key reason behind his decision to join Liverpool

Guehi has been backed to shine at Anfield

First-team assurances appear to be a driving factor in Guehi’s decision. With the player clearly favouring a move to Anfield, it is now up to Liverpool to step up their interest in signing him.

Former striker Troy Deeney backed the move on talkSPORT:

“He would work great next to Van Dijk, that’s a long‑term succession plan for Liverpool.”

Arsenal remain in the mix, but his intention to play regular first team football has turned the tide in favour of the Premier League champions.

‘The club would consider a sale’ – Journalist drops Liverpool transfer bombshell