Sources: Arsenal turn attention to €60 million Chelsea star after losing top target

(Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Chelsea winger Noni Madueke has emerged as a target for several top European clubs, with Napoli, AC Milan, Newcastle United and Arsenal all placing the 23-year-old on their radar ahead of the summer transfer window.

As teams across Europe look to reinforce their attacking departments, Madueke’s name has gained prominence.

Arsenal have ramped up their interest in the English winger following their failure to land Nico Williams, sources close to the situation have confirmed to CaughtOffside.

Williams is keen on a move to Barcelona this summer and that has been a major blow to Arsenal’s chances of signing him.

Arsenal consider Noni Madueke move this summer

Madueke has become a serious candidate under consideration by the North London club’s recruitment team.

While Chelsea have not formally listed Madueke for sale, internal sources indicate that the winger is not viewed as a key figure in the long-term project under new manager Enzo Maresca.

The club is open to considering offers, and while they have initially set a price tag of €60–65 million, it is believed they would be willing to accept a fee closer to €50 million.

Interest from Italy has been particularly strong, with Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna reportedly traveling to London for direct talks with Chelsea representatives.

AC Milan, similarly, are looking for wide options to complement their current attackers and see Madueke as a potential long-term asset.

Gunners face Premier League competition

Newcastle United have also been monitoring the situation closely. Eddie Howe is looking to add depth and quality to his squad ahead of the Champions League next season.

Despite flashes of brilliance at Stamford Bridge, Madueke has struggled to nail down a consistent starting role. He scored just seven league goals for the Blues last season.

A final decision on his future is yet to be made, but all signs suggest that a summer exit is increasingly likely.

Brentford’s Christian Norgaard is another player the Gunners are interested in signing.

Mikel Arteta and co. also hold an interest in Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers this summer.

