Sources: League winners plan double raid on Liverpool for attacking duo

Liverpool and Napoli are in discussions as both clubs look to revamp their attacking options ahead of the upcoming season, with Federico Chiesa and Darwin Nunez at the centre of talks.

They two European giant are assessing potential moves this summer as they look to make their squads stronger for next season, sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside.

Chiesa, who joined Liverpool from Juventus last summer, has endured a challenging first season at Anfield.

A combination of injuries and Arne Slot’s preferences has seen the Italian winger struggle for consistent game time. As a result, Chiesa is now keen on a return to Serie A, where he believes regular playing minutes will help him regain form and fitness.

Serie A winners eye move for Liverpool attackers

Napoli, now under the leadership of Antonio Conte, have emerged as strong contenders for his signature.

Fiorentina, his former club, and AC Milan are also monitoring the situation closely, but Napoli are believed to be leading the race.

Meanwhile, Napoli are also stepping up their pursuit of Nunez, who has not quite lived up to expectations since arriving at Liverpool.

The Uruguayan striker, who scored only five league goals last season, has lacked consistency in front of goal. Napoli are working on a loan-to-buy arrangement, with sporting director Giovanni Manna pushing for a deal.

However, any move for Nunez would require him to agree to a significant wage reduction to make the switch to Serie A.

Juventus, Roma, and Inter Milan all keeping tabs on the Liverpool striker this summer.

Napoli face Premier League competition

In the Premier League, Everton and Newcastle United have also expressed interest in potentially snapping up the striker.

As for Chiesa, the 27-year-old remains open to a Napoli switch, but he is expected to finalise his decision after direct talks with Liverpool’s hierarchy.

While four clubs across the Premier League and Serie A are interested in securing his services, Napoli are currently best positioned to land him, especially given Conte’s admiration for the winger.

Along with Chiesa and Nunez, Harvey Elliott has also been linked with a move away from Anfield.

Defender Ibrahima Konate is another name facing an uncertain future.

