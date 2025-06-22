‘Talks will continue’ – Romano issues update on outgoing Liverpool star

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Napoli have identified Darwin Nunez as their primary and dream target for the striker role ahead of the 2025/26 season, with club officials committed to exploring every possible avenue to bring the Uruguayan to Italy.

Despite interest in several other forwards across Europe, the Serie A club has made it clear that they will not move forward with any alternative options until they fully assess their chances of signing Nunez from Liverpool.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Napoli are set to continue talks with Liverpool over the signing of Nunez this summer.

Napoli remain interested in signing Darwin Nunez

The Serie A winners are waiting to find out if they can deal with the salary package and the finances involved in the transfer of the Reds attacker.

“Darwin Nunez remains Napoli’s priority and dream target as centre striker. The club won’t advance/close on different options until they’ve a chance to get Nunez.

“Talks will continue next week in order to understand how/if transfer fee and salary can be feasible.”

Napoli manager Antonio Conte has personally approved the pursuit of Nunez, believing he could thrive under his tactical system.

Talks are scheduled to resume next week between Napoli, Liverpool, and the player’s representatives.

These discussions will focus on the financial feasibility of the deal, including not only the potential transfer fee but also Nunez’s salary package.

What next for Nunez if he leaves Liverpool?

A move to Naples would offer Nunez a fresh start, regular minutes, and the opportunity to become the focal point of Conte’s new project.

It would also give the Merseyside club the necessary funds that they need in order to conduct their transfer business.

With the Premier League champions chasing other targets like Hugo Ekitike of Eintracht Frankfurt this summer, it is clear that they intend to offload Nunez.

The Reds have reportedly set a €50m asking price for the attacker.

