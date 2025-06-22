Richarlison of Tottenham Hotspur controls the ball with teammates in a huddle. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Crystal Palace attacker Eberechi Eze in recent months.

The player has a £68 million release clause in his contract, and that has complicated matters for any club hoping to sign him. However, Crystal Palace are now open to accepting a more feasible payment plan to facilitate a potential move this summer. They would be willing to accept part payments for the player.

According to a report from TBR Football, Crystal Palace want £25-30 million up front, and the remaining amount paid over two instalments. They will also seek £8 million to be paid in performance-related bonuses.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham come forward with an offer to sign the player. Aston Villa are tracking him as well.

Tottenham need Eberechi Eze

They need more creativity and cutting edge in the final third, and the England International would be the ideal acquisition. He has been outstanding for Crystal Palace, scoring 14 goals last season. He picked up 11 assists as well. His number could improve when he is playing in a better team alongside quality players.

He could transform Tottenham in the final third with his creativity and technical ability. He will help them open up defences, and he will find the back of the net as well. He could prove to be an upgrade on Richarlison, who has been quite underwhelming.

Ideal move for the player

The 26-year-old will look to take the next step in his career and compete at a high level. Tottenham will be able to offer him Champions League football. They managed to win a European trophy last season, and they will be an attractive destination for the player.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can work out an agreement in the coming weeks.