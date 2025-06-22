A detailed view of the Rainbow Laces corner flag prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are willing to spend a substantial amount of money on the Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo this summer.

According to Fichajes, they are willing to put a fee of £65 million on the table. It would be a club record investment for them if the deal gets done.

Antoine Semenyo could transform Spurs

The Ghana International scored 13 goals last season, and he picked up seven assists as well. There is no doubt that he is currently one of the best attackers in the Premier League. He would be an excellent addition to the Tottenham attacking unit. His teammates feel he has “all the ability in the world”.

They need more depth in the final third, and the 25-year-old will help create chances and find the back of the net as well. Richarlison has not been able to live up to the expectations, and Son Heung-min was not at his best either. Tottenham need quality alternatives, and investing in a dynamic attacker like Semenyo would be ideal.

Semenyo could fancy Spurs move

The opportunity to play for Tottenham will be exciting for the players as well. He would get the opportunity to showcase his abilities in the Champions League with them. Also, Tottenham managed to win a European trophy last year, and that makes them an attractive destination for players.

The Ghana International will feel that he has proven himself at Bournemouth, and this is the right time for him to take the next step in his career and join a bigger club. It will be interesting to see if Bournemouth are prepared to accept the offer from Tottenham when it is presented.

Spurs will need to improve other areas of their squad as well, and it will be interesting to see if they can bring the necessary additions before the summer transfer window closes.