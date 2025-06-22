Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, looks dejected after his team's defeat. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, but they have been made aware that the player wants to join Arsenal instead.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months, and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal can get the deal done.

Mick Brown told Football Insider: “At United, now they’ve been made aware Gyokeres doesn’t want to join, they’re looking elsewhere. “He wants to join Arsenal apparently, whether that happens or not I don’t know.”

Gyokeres could transform both teams

He would be an exceptional acquisition for both clubs. He has been a prolific goal scorer for the Portuguese outfit, and he scored 54 goals last season. Both teams need a reliable goal scorer, and the Swedish International fits the profile. He could transform them in the attack and help them push for major trophies.

The fact that he wants to join Arsenal will come as a major blow to Manchester United. They are already working on alternative targets, and it will be interesting to see who they end up with.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will be delighted with the player’s decision, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal across the line. They would still need to secure an agreement with the Portuguese outfit.

Arsenal move would be ideal for Viktor Gyokeres

The Swedish international is at the peak of his powers, and he will want to compete at the highest level and fight for major trophies regularly. Arsenal are certainly better-placed to fight for trophies than Manchester United. They have been pushing for the league title consistently, and they did well in the UEFA Champions League last season as well.

Signing a world-class striker like Gyokeres could take Arsenal to a whole new level and help them win silverware next season.