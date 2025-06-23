Aston Villa working hard to sell key player before PSR deadline

Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are suffering with well-documented PSR problems, and in the next seven days, they will need to sell at least one player in order to avoid any issues going into the 2025-26 Premier League season.

Unai Emery is hoping to add further quality to his squad during the summer transfer window, but first, sales are needed. A number of players, including the likes of Morgan Rogers and Jacob Ramsey, have been linked with moves away from Villa Park, but two others are believed to be the favourites to move on before the end of June.

Aston Villa have two players in mind for imminent sale

As reported by GiveMeSport, Aston Villa have two players in mind for exits before the 30th of June: Leon Bailey and Emi Martinez. Both players have suitors, and at this stage, it is more likely that the former leaves.

Bailey has attracted strong interest from the Saudi Pro League, with Neom said to be the favourites to sign him in a deal that would be worth £25m. But that may not be enough, which is why there are also chances for Martinez to be sold before the end of June.

Martinez has attracted significant himself, with Man United among the clubs keen to signing him. Aston Villa are open to selling, but reports suggest that they would want a fee in the region of £40m in order to give the green light, which could give Saudi Pro Leagues clubs the edge in this situation too.

It remains to be seen what happens with Aston Villa over the next week. At least one player will depart, and at this stage, Bailey and/or Martinez are the big favourites to be moved on.