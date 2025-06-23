Sources: €80m Premier League star among four players on Chelsea shortlist

Chelsea have already been busy this summer, and soon, they will step up their efforts to sign a new central defender.

Chelsea have been exploring different options in the market, trying to find the right fit for their defence. Marc Guehi has long been a target for the Blues, but he now seems to be slipping away. Liverpool are currently in pole position to sign him, making it almost a lost cause for Chelsea.

Chelsea centre-back shortlist features four players

Ajax defender Jorrel Hato is a transfer target for Chelsea. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that one of the names on Chelsea’s list is Piero Hincapie, but Bayer Leverkusen has made it clear they will not give any discounts, as the Ecuadorian defender has a €60release clause.

Another option is Jorrel Hato from Ajax. The young Dutch player is highly rated and is still being monitored by the Blues. However, Arsenal have recently held positive talks with the player and could be a strong rival for his signature.

Chelsea are also very interested in Diomande. Maresca considers him one of the best additions they can make to strengthen the defence. The Blues are looking to negotiate with Sporting CP, hoping to reduce the player’s release clause. Sporting are open to evaluating an offer slightly lower, but Chelsea would prefer to pay less and add bonuses to reach a fair price. Real Madrid and Newcastle are among the clubs interested in him, too.

Finally, Chelsea have also asked Nottingham Forest for updated information about Murillo. The Brazilian defender was already followed closely by the club in January, but the asking price is very high- believed to be over €80m.

It remains to be seen who Chelsea make a concrete attempt to sign. Anyone on the list would be a good addition to Enzo Maresca’s squad, which will be significantly addressed ahead of the 2025-26 season starting in August.

