Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are interested in signing the Lens midfielder Andy Diouf during the summer transfer window, and they have already initiated contact regarding a potential move.

According to Alan Nixon, the player could be a potential alternative to Adam Wharton, who has been linked with multiple clubs recently. It will be interesting to see if Crystal Palace decide to sign the 22-year-old as a replacement for their star midfielder.

Tottenham are keeping tabs on the French midfielder as well.

Andy Diouf could be a future asset

Diouf is currently away with his country for the under-21 European championships, and he has been an important player for his club over the last 12 months.

He could prove to be a solid long-term investment for Crystal Palace if they can get the deal done. The French midfielder has the quality to thrive in the Premier League, and he could develop into a key player for them. Regular football in England could bring out the best in the player as well.

The opportunity to join Crystal Palace will be quite exciting for him. It will be a huge step up in his career, and he would get to test himself at a high level.

Palace should hold on to Adam Wharton

Ideally, Crystal Palace will want to hold onto their key players. Wharton has been outstanding for them, and he could be a future star. It remains to be seen how the situation develops regarding his future.

If they end up selling him and replacing him with the French midfielder, they will certainly hope that the 22-year-old can adapt to English football quickly and live up to the expectations.

Diouf is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and he could easily justify the £20 million investment in the long term. The deal could look like a bargain if he manages to fulfil his potential with the London club.