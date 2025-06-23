Hugo Bueno and Ethan Nwaneri in action (Photo by Christian Hofer/Getty Images)

Leeds want to add Premier League experience to their squad ahead of their return to the English top flight in August, and one position where efforts will be made in this regard is left-back.

Defence is one of the areas that Leeds intend to address, and left-back is needed more than most. The imminent departure of Junior Firpo to Real Betis will leave a big gap, and it is one that must be addressed during the summer transfer window, which re-opened for business last week.

And for the position, a two-man shortlist has already been established by Leeds’ sporting department.

Leeds set sights on Hugo Bueno and Alex Moreno

As per Birmingham World, Leeds have established Wolves’ Hugo Bueno as a leading target for the left-back position. The 22-year-old, who made 30 appearances on loan at Feyenoord during the 2024-25 season, is admired by Daniel Farke, who wants efforts to be made to bring him to Elland Road.

Wolves may be reluctant to part ways with Bueno due to the departure of first-choice legft-back Rayan Ait-Nouri, who joined Man City earlier this month. As such, Leeds may be forced to consider other options, and Alex Moreno is another player on their radar.

Moreno will be available for transfer this summer, with his Aston Villa career looking to be at an end. He also spent the 2024-25 season out on loan, as he made 15 appearances in the Premier League for Nottingham Forest.

Leeds would welcome a loan deal for Moreno, but Aston Villa are likely to prioritise a permanent arrangement due to the Spaniard having only one year remaining on his contract – and this would also help their well-documented PSR problems. But for now, he appears to be second in the list behind Bueno.