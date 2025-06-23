Ibrahima Konate and Mohamed Salah (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool have already lost Trent Alexander-Arnold for much less than planned, and the same could happen again with Ibrahima Konate. The French defender is also facing difficulties with his contract situation, and the losers are projected to be the Premier League champions.

In recent weeks, Liverpool have been in talks with Konate over a new contract. The 26-year-old sees his current deal expire next summer, which has led to a lot of uncertain about his future at Anfield – especially as Real Madrid want to replicate their Alexander-Arnold efforts by reaching another pre-contract agreement.

And at this stage, the chances of this happening – or at least a forced sale later this summer – are increased.

Ibrahima Konate puts Liverpool contract talks on hold

The Guardian have reported that contract talks between Konate and Liverpool have stalled in recent days, with the defender having been left disappointed at the initial offer that had been put on the table.

Liverpool have been keen to renew Konate for some time, but due to more precarious situations with Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, talks were delayed. And now that they are underway, it has not started well.

The report has revealed that Liverpool’s opening offer to Konate was favoured on performance-based bonuses, which was not to their player’s liking. He and his representatives are keen to secure a high basic wage.

Liverpool will be under severe pressure to agree terms with Konate before the end of the summer. If they fail to do so, a sale could be sought in the final days of the transfer window in order to avoid losing him for free in 2026. He is able to enter into talks with other clubs from January onwards, ay which point Real Madrid could make an official move.