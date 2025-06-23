Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, looks on prior to a Premier League match. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool continues to be linked with a move for the Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

According to Fichajes, they are now preparing another ambitious move after sealing a club record deal for Florian Wirtz. According to the report, the Newcastle striker has emerged as Arne Slot’s next big target.

The Swedish International has been labelled as a “world-class” player by Alan Shearer

Liverpool need a striker

The Premier League champions are preparing an offer close to €120 million to get the deal done. The Swedish international is an exceptional player who scored 23 goals last season. He picked up 6 assists as well. Apart from his ability to score goals, he will add unpredictability and creativity to the Liverpool attack. He is capable of operating in the centre forward role as well as on the flanks.

There is no doubt that he is one of the best players in the Premier League, and he could transform Liverpool in the attack. He would be a major upgrade on Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota. Both players have been underwhelming for Liverpool over the last 12 months, and they need to be replaced.

Alexander Isak to replace Gakpo?

Meanwhile, Cody Gakpo has been linked with a move away from the club, and it appears that the Newcastle striker could fill the void left by him. The Dutchman scored 18 goals last season, and he has been a key player for the club.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Newcastle are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world, and they are looking to put together a formidable squad. They are under no pressure to sell the Swedish international, but they could be powerless to stop him from leaving if the player is angling for an exit.

There have been rumours that Newcastle could look to try and agree on a new deal with the player. If he refuses to sign an extension, they would have to seriously consider a potential exit this summer.