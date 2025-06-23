Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, talks to Federico Chiesa. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool are hoping to sell Federico Chiesa during the summer transfer window.

The Italian has not been able to live up to the expectations since joining the club last summer. According to a report from Sky Sports, Liverpool are hoping to sell him for a fee of around €15 million.

Chiesa needs to move on

He has been linked with a return to Italy, and it will be interesting to see if any club is willing to come forward and provide him with an exit route. The 27-year-old is a quality player, but he has not been at his best in recent seasons. His career has been plagued by injuries over the last few years. It remains to be seen whether he can get back to his best and get his career back on track.

Perhaps a return to Italy could be ideal for him. Returning to his comfort zone could help him rebuild his confidence. He needs to join a club where he will play regularly.

Liverpool want to sign Malick Fofana

Meanwhile, the report from Sky Sports claims that Liverpool have already identified a potential replacement. They are keen on the Lyon winger Malick Fofana. Liverpool’s chief scout, Barry Hunter, is a huge admirer of the 20-year-old attacker, and he wants to sign the player. They would have to pay around £43 million to sign the Belgian.

He is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and he could add some much-needed pace and unpredictability to the Liverpool attack. They are lacking in depth in the wide areas. They have been overly dependent on Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz.

Fofana would be a solid long-term investment. The opportunity to play for the Premier League champions will be quite exciting for the attacker as well. Regular football in England could help him develop further and fulfil his potential. The Belgian had 11 goals and six assists to his name this past season.