Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

According to a report from Fichajes, Barcelona are open to selling the player for a fee of around €60 million due to financial reasons. They are looking to raise funds, and they are also looking to reduce the wage bill.

The 26-year-old has been an exceptional player for the club over the years, and he is highly rated across Europe. Former Barcelona star Carles Puyol has previously labelled him as an “extraordinary” player.

Araujo is a top player

There is no doubt that the South American could be an exceptional acquisition for most teams, and the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea are keeping tabs on his situation. It will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him in the coming months.

The South American is capable of operating as a central defender as well as a full-back. Apart from his ability as a defender, he is exceptional with the ball at his feet. His distribution skills could add a new dimension to the Chelsea and Manchester United side.

Chelsea and Manchester United need Ronald Araujo

Both clubs were quite vulnerable defensively last season, and they need to tighten up at the back. Signing the 26-year-old could prove to be a wise decision. He is at the peak of his powers, and he could be a key player for them in future. Chelsea conceded 43 goals in the league last season, and Manchester United conceded 54.

The two clubs have the resources to pay €60 million for him. The Uruguayan international is a tremendous talent, and he could justify the investment in future.

The 26-year-old will want to compete at a high level, and it remains to be seen where he ends up. Chelsea will be able to offer him Champions League football next season.