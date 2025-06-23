Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United reacts during a Manchester United training session. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins.

According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United are exploring the market for a reliable striker, and the name of the England international striker has now come up. He is being looked at as a serious option to bolster their attacking unit.

Man United need a reliable finisher

Manchester United have not been able to find a reliable goalscorer despite spending substantial amounts of money on Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund. On the other hand, Watkins has been a reliable performer in the Premier League since joining Aston Villa. He is undoubtedly one of the best strikers in the league, and he could be an excellent addition for Manchester United.

The player is at the peak of his powers, and he could make an instant impact at Old Trafford if he joins the club. Watkins has been labelled as a “terrific player”.

However, Aston Villa will not want to sell the 29-year-old easily. He is a vital asset for the club, and they will struggle to push for European qualification next season without him.

Ollie Watkins could be tempted

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United decide to test Aston Villa’s resolve with an offer for the striker. Convincing him to join the club should not be too difficult. This could be Watkins’ final opportunity to play for an elite club, and he could be tempted to join Manchester United.

He has been repeatedly linked with Arsenal over the years.

The 29-year-old striker scored 17 goals last season and picked up 14 assists as well. He is more than just a reliable goal scorer. He will add creativity in the final third.

Manchester United finished in the bottom half of the league table last season, and they will look to bounce back strongly. Someone like Watkins could help them turn it around.