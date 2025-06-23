Jadon Sancho #25 of Manchester United moves the ball against Liverpool. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Manchester United attacker Jadon Sancho has been linked with an exit from the club, and he could be sold for a fee of €26 million.

The 25-year-old was on at Chelsea last season, and they had an option to sign in permanently. However, the Blues have not decided to exercise the clause. Sancho has returned to his parent club, but he does not have a future at Old Trafford.

He is expected to leave the club permanently this summer. According to Fichajes, he is in the final few weeks of his Manchester United career.

Italian clubs keen on Manchester United flop

Clubs from Italy are keen on his signature, and they have already made enquiries. Juventus and Napoli are keeping tabs on his situation. Manchester United have set a reasonable price for the player, and it remains to be seen whether his suitors are willing to pay up. Manchester United signed him for a fee of around €85 million, and they are now prepared to sell him at a 70% loss.

Jadon Sancho has failed to deliver

He was expected to develop into one of the best players in the Premier League when he arrived at Manchester United. He was exceptional for Borussia Dortmund during his time in Germany. He has never quite managed to live up to the expectations, and he has struggled to adapt to English football. It will be interesting to see if he can recapture his peak form and confidence in Italy. If the transfer goes through. He has the technical attributes to do well in the Italian league.

A spell away from the limelight could be ideal for his development. He needs to join a club where he will play regularly, and he also needs a manager who will trust in his abilities. It will be interesting to see if he can get his career back on track with regular football.