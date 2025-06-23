A Leeds United corner flag is seen commemorating Remembrance Day (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Leeds United attacker Mateo Joseph is set for showdown talks with the club regarding his future soon.

The 21-year-old Spanish youth international has revealed that he will be holding crunch talks with Leeds regarding his future, and he wants to play more often next season. Joseph has been linked with the move away in recent weeks.

Leeds talks planned

“The lack of clarity about my future doesn’t affect me,” he said to AS. “I’m very focused on the tournament, and I’ll have to talk to Leeds, with whom I haven’t yet. Then whatever has to happen will happen, which is certainly the best thing for everyone. I’ll be ready for the opportunities they give me, wherever they may be.” “The season has just ended, and we have to stop and evaluate. We’ve been promoted to the Premier League. We’ll see what the club says, but I want to play more to continue growing.”

Leeds have been promoted to the Premier League, and he will look to make his mark in the top flight. It remains to be seen whether Leeds are prepared to give him the opportunities to showcase his abilities in the Premier League next year.

Mateo Joseph could be a useful player

Leeds need more quality and depth in the attacking unit, and the 21-year-old could be a future asset for them. They need to focus on his development so that he can fulfil his potential. Sitting on the bench at Leeds is unlikely to benefit him, and it is fair to assume that the player could be angling for an exit if Leeds are unwilling to provide him with gametime assurances.

There is no doubt that he is a talented young player with a bright future, and Leeds should do everything in their power to keep him at the club. Chelsea are keeping tabs on him.

The player has impressed in the under-21 Euros with Spain. His country was knocked out by England in the quarter-finals of the competition, and he is now expected to sit down with Leeds and discuss his future. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.