A corner flag is seen during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool are now closing in on the capture of the Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez.

The 21-year-old Hungarian is expected to complete a £40 million transfer to the Premier League champions. The defender is scheduled to fly into Merseyside this afternoon to put finishing touches on the move, as per David Lynch.

Liverpool signing edges closer

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool sends out an official announcement later today.

The Hungarian could prove to be an excellent long-term investment for Liverpool. They needed a reliable left-back this summer, and they will be delighted to have secured his services. Kerkez picked up two goals and six assists last season.

Liverpool needed Milos Kerkez

Milos Kerkez warming up for Bournemouth
Milos Kerkez warming up for Bournemouth (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Andrew Robertson has been an exceptional servant for the club over the years, but he is clearly on the decline. Liverpool needed a younger replacement for him. The Hungarian will look to establish himself as a key player for the club and prove his worth at the highest level.

Kerkez has shown his quality in the Premier League with the Cherries, but this will be a massive step up for him. He will get to play alongside top-quality players at Liverpool, and he will be able to compete in the UEFA Champions League with them as well. It remains to be seen whether he can adapt to his surroundings quickly and make an instant impact.

The reported £40 million investment might seem expensive right now, but the player is quite young, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. He has all the tools to develop into a top-class Premier League defender, and he could justify the investment in future.

