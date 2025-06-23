Eddie Howe and Marcus Rashford (Photo by Harriet Massey/Newcastle United via Getty Images, Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images)

Newcastle are in the market for attacking players, and among their targets for the summer is Man United’s Marcus Rashford.

In recent days, it has been reported that Newcastle could miss out on signing Joao Pedro, who is their top target to provide cover across the forward line. A versatile attacker is wanted by Eddie Howe, which is why the option is Rashford is one that would appeal to the Carabao Cup winners.

Newcastle interested in signing Marcus Rashford on loan

As per Football Insider, former Man United scout Mick Brown has confirmed that Newcastle want to sign Rashford on loan during this summer’s transfer window.

“Newcastle have been keeping a close eye on Rashford. He would be a good addition to Eddie Howe’s squad because he can play out wide and through the middle, both areas they’re looking to strengthen. They’re prepared to take a chance on Rashford, but they don’t want to pay mega money for it.

“I don’t doubt he’d be interested too, because he can play Champions League football there. He’s going to be an option for them, but only if they can get him on loan. They’ll have to wait and see what happens because United ideally would like to move him on permanently, but I’m not sure there are many suitors.

“He’s got to make a decision with his wages because that’s what the problem is. A loan move to Newcastle, similar to the Villa one, would have United paying a percentage of that. So it’s something that works for them, but isn’t the best situation for United.”

Rashford, who amassed 11 goals and eight assists during the 2024-25 season, could be a good option for Newcastle, but it appears that they will only make a move on their terms. As such, Man United may have to resign themselves to another year where he does not leave on a permanent basis.