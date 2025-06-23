Harvey Barnes in action for Newcastle (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle are hoping to sign Anthony Elanga, but they are not currently prepared to meet the asking price set by Nottingham Forest. As such, they are prepared to offer a player as part of the deal in order to pay a reduced fee.

After giving up on Bryan Mbeumo, who is set to join one of Man United or Tottenham, Newcastle have now made Elanga their leading target for the right wing position. The 23-year-old, who registered six goals and 12 assists last season, is well-liked among those at St James’ Park, and a move is to be made soon.

And when that time comes, there is a chance that Newcastle make a player-plus-cash offer to Forest.

Harvey Barnes could join Nottingham Forest from Newcastle

As reported by TEAMtalk (via NottinghamForest.News), Newcastle are open to including Harvey Barnes in the deal for Elanga. The former Leicester winger was an important player for Eddie Howe last season as he racked up nine goals and four assists in only 17 Premier League starts, but he could now be moved on.

Barnes is not a regular starter for Newcastle, with Anthony Gordon being the preferred option at left wing. But he has still proven himself to be an excellent squad option for the Carabao Cup winners, having made a number of important contributions during his two years in the North East.

It’s worth noting that Elanga can also play on the left wing, so Barnes’ involvement could be reduced if he were to remain at the club alongside the former Man United man. But still, it may not be overly wise for Newcastle to sell him considering the important contributions he has made since making the move in 2023. But for Forest, he would certainly be an excellent addition.