Sunderland will be very active in the transfer market this summer, and there could be as many players leaving as they will be joining. Jobe Bellingham has already joined Borussia Dortmund, and another midfielder looks set to leave the Stadium of Light.

That deal raised funds in the region of £25m, but Sunderland will receive much less when Nectar Triantis inevitably departs. The Australian, who registered three goals and six assists in 36 appearances during a loan spell at Hibernian last season, is on course to remain in Edinburgh on a permanent basis.

Sunderland in advanced talks to sell Nectar Triantis to Hibs

As per The Northern Echo (via FootballFanCast), Sunderland and Hibs are in advanced talks over a deal for Triantis. As noted in the report, David Gray – who is head coach of the SPFL Premiership side – recently gave an update on the situation.

“He is another one who had a fantastic season. You seen how much he improved last year, playing week-in, week out. His parent club have just got promoted to the Premier League and there are conversations going on.

“Clearly he was a big part of what we done last year and it is a position that we are going to need to fill. There is conversations going on there that are positive at the minute but you always need to be proactive and making sure that you are trying to get your work in as early as you can.”

Triantis has been linked with a number of clubs in Scotland and England over the last few weeks, but Hibs appear to be firm favourites to sign him after two loan spells over the previous two seasons. A deal could be finalised in the coming weeks.