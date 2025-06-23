Thomas Frank, Manager of Brentford, looks on prior to a Premier League match. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Kyle Walker-Peters is expected to be on the move this summer, and he continues to be one of the most attractive free agents on the market.

Sources close to the player’s situation have informed CaughtOffside that Tottenham, Fulham, West Ham United and Crystal Palace are closely monitoring the player ahead of a potential move.

However, the most serious effort to sign him is expected to come from his former club, Tottenham. He has been linked with Chelsea as well.

Thomas Frank is keen on the move

Tottenham manager Thomas Frank is reportedly open to the idea of bringing Walker-Peters back to the team.

The player’s desire to stay in the Premier League and his loyalty to the club are among the factors that pave the way for this transfer. Despite Tottenham’s competitive backline, sources believe Walker-Peters’ versatility and Premier League experience make him an attractive prospect.

Everton have monitored the player’s situation throughout the season but have chosen not to take any concrete steps. Sources claim that adding Walker-Peters to the squad made sense from a financial point of view, but that the technical staff had a different recommendation.

Tottenham could use Kyle Walker-Peters

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham come forward with an offer to get the deal done. They could use more depth in the squad, and the 28-year-old knows the club well. He could fit in and make an instant impact.

The versatile defender can operate as a right-back as well as a wing-back. He was ever-present for Southampton last season and produced two assists in the league.

Walker-Peters would be expected to fight for the starting berth with Pedro Porro next season. Also, signing him would boost Tottenham’s homegrown quota as well. Signing a player of his quality and experience on a free transfer represents a huge bargain, and it is a no-brainer.

Tottenham should look to wrap up the move and focus on improving the other areas of their squad as well.