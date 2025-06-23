Graham Potter, Manager of West Ham United, applauds the fans. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

West Ham United are interested in signing the Argentine attacker Nicolas Gonzalez from the Italian club Juventus.

According to Calciomercato, the Italian outfit are now prepared to sell the 27-year-old this summer, and they will demand a fee of around €26-27 million. The reported asking price seems reasonable for a player of his quality and experience. He could prove to be a bargain for West Ham if they can get the deal done.

The development will come as a boost for the Hammers.

Nicolas Gonzalez would be a handy option

He is capable of operating on either flank, and he will add goals and creativity to the side. The Hammers need more quality in the final third, and it remains to be seen whether they can sign the South American.

They have the resources to pay the asking price, and the player could be attracted to the idea of moving to English football as well. He has been linked with a move to Chelsea in the past. Newcastle United contacted his agents a few years ago as well.

West Ham need quality signings

West Ham were quite disappointing last season, and they will look to bounce back strongly. A club of their stature should be fighting for a place in the top half next season. They need quality players to do well next year. Gonzalez has the technical attributes to do well in the Premier League, and it will be interesting to see if he can hit the ground running in English football.

Premier League rivals Brentford are keen on the player as well. It remains to be seen whether West Ham can beat the competition and secure his signature.

The 27-year-old attacker scored five goals last season and picked up four assists. Apart from his end product, he will add technical ability, creativity, and unpredictability in the final third. West Ham need more cutting edge going forward if they want to do well. They have been overly reliant on Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen. More depth in the final third would be ideal.