West Ham need a big summer transfer window in order to bounce back from last season’s disappointments, but they could lose one of their only first team strikers during the ongoing transfer window.

It’s no secret that West Ham have had striker problems in recent years. The club’s recruitment staff have struggled to sign someone that has made a positive impact at the London Stadium, and as such, another new face is being targeted in 2025.

But before one can join, they could lose their big arrival from last summer: Niclas Fullkrug.

Niclas Fullkrug attracting shock interest from Real Madrid

As reported by Fichajes (via Claret & Hugh), Fullkrug is attracted interest from Real Madrid, whose manager Xabi Alonso wants to sign a traditional number nine as a different option to current striker Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid appreciate Fullkrug’s European calibre, given his effective contributions for Borussia Dortmund and Germany in recent years. And at 32, he would also be an experienced head in a rather young squad that Alonso has, which will be amplified further by the impending departures of Luka Modric, 39, and Lucas Vazquez, 33.

Fullkrug, who has also been linked with a move to Barcelona, has been a polarising figure since joining West Ham, but given that he will be the club’s only senior striker come the start of July (Michail Antonio and Danny Ings are both out of contract next week), he is needed for the time being. As such, there could be some resistance if Real Madrid do come calling in the next few weeks.

West Ham will be very keen to get a new striker in the door as soon as possible, after which they can assess the Fullkrug situation. But for now, it does not appear that any deal is imminent.