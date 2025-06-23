West Ham manager Graham Potter looks on (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

West Ham United are looking to improve their goalkeeping department with the signing of the Leicester City star Mads Hermansen.

The Foxes have been relegated to the Championship, and the goalkeeper could be tempted to leave them this summer. He will want to compete at a high level, and West Ham could provide him with that opportunity.

According to a report from talkSPORT, Leicester are open to selling the 24-year-old player due to PSR concerns. Hermansen has been linked with Chelsea in recent months.

West Ham need another goalkeeper

It will be interesting to see if West Ham can secure an agreement with the Foxes for the goalkeeper. They could use more depth and quality in the goalkeeping department, and Hermansen will certainly help them improve. He will compete with Alphonse Areola for the starting spot. The competition for places could help both players improve.

The French goalkeeper was quite inconsistent for West Ham last season, and he cost his team valuable points. West Ham will need an upgrade in that area of the pitch.

Mads Hermansen would be a useful signing

Meanwhile, Hermansen has proven his quality at Leicester City, and he has the ability to establish himself as a quality goalkeeper in the Premier League. The opportunity to join West Ham will be quite exciting for him. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

West Ham had a disappointing season last year, and Graham Potter will look to help them bounce back strongly. They will be expected to push for a place in the top half next year. They need to improve their squad and address their weaknesses. Signing a quality goalkeeper will be one of their priorities.

The Denmark goalkeeper will look to establish himself as one of the best keepers in the top flight with West Ham if the transfer goes through.