Manchester United left winger Alejandro Garnacho would reportedly jump at the chance to join Chelsea as a potential swap deal involving Christopher Nkunku has been explored.

Garnacho has struggled to find his best form in this generally out-of-sorts Man Utd side, but still contributed a decent return of 11 goals and nine assists in all competitions in the season just gone.

The Argentina international would apparently jump at the chance to join Chelsea, who are keen on a signing of his profile this summer, according to the Telegraph.

The report adds that Nkunku could be involved in this deal as he, like Garnacho, has no future at his current club.

Could Alejandro Garnacho and Christopher Nkunku swap places?

Garnacho looks like he makes sense as a signing for Chelsea, who need more options on the left-hand side after deciding not to sign Jadon Sancho permanently.

The 25-year-old spent last season on loan with the Blues, but recently returned to Old Trafford after a slightly underwhelming campaign at Stamford Bridge.

Garnacho could be Chelsea’s next signing from the Red Devils, and Nkunku could be a useful option to help smooth this deal over.

The France international hasn’t reached his best form for Chelsea, but could make sense as an appealing option for United due to their shortage of quality in attack.

Man United rebuilding their forward line this summer

As the Telegraph notes, United are also trying to sign Brentford right winger Bryan Mbeumo, while Matheus Cunha’s arrival from Wolves has already been officially confirmed.

Nkunku could be another smart signing to give Ruben Amorim a much-needed upgrade on his misfiring forward line.

The 27-year-old can play as a striker or attacking midfielder, and scored 58 goals in his final two seasons with former club RB Leipzig.

Nkunku has only 17 goals in his two seasons at Chelsea, but injuries haven’t helped him, so he could surely still have something to offer United if he regains full fitness and is given a proper run of games to get his confidence back.