Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, celebrates victory with his staff as Thomas Frank, Manager of Brentford, shows dejection. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are set to compete for the Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard this summer.

According to a report from The Standard, both clubs are keen on the 31-year-old central midfielder, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Norgaard has been outstanding for Brentford since joining the club, and Tottenham manager Thomas Frank rates him very highly and “absolutely loves” him. The Danish manager will know all about the player, having worked with him at Brentford, and it remains to be seen whether the arrival of Frank at Tottenham gives them an advantage in the transfer race.

The 31-year-old midfielder could be attracted to the idea of joining a big club this summer, and the opportunity to reunite with his former manager will be hard to turn down.

Arsenal Thomas Partey alternative

Meanwhile, the report claims that Arsenal have not been able to agree on a new deal with Thomas Partey, and therefore, they are looking at potential alternatives.

However, if they manage to convince the African to sign a new dealer at the club, they are unlikely to pursue the Brentford star.

Tottenham need Christian Norgaard

As far as Tottenham are concerned, they need more quality and depth in the middle of the park. Players like Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma are entering the final year of their contracts, and they need to start planning for the future.

Norgaard might not be a long-term acquisition, but he would be a quality addition. He knows the way Thomas Frank likes to play, and he will be able to settle quickly and make an instant impact. Apart from his quality as a player, his leadership skills and experience could prove to be vital as well.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham can win the race for his signature.