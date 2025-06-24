Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on during a Premier League match. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the West Ham United attacker Mohammed Kudus during the summer transfer window, and they have held exploratory talks regarding a potential move.

They will face competition from London rivals Chelsea, who are keen on the players as well. The 24-year-old is open to moving this summer, and he would be keen on joining a big club.

The player has been linked with Tottenham as well.

Advantage for Arsenal?

According to a report from The Sun, the player has recently changed agents, and he is now represented by the Roof Agency.

Arsenal attacker Kai Havertz is represented by the same agency, and Arsenal have good terms with them. It remains to be seen if that helps them secure a move for the West Ham star. They need a dynamic attacker like Kudus, and the 24-year-old is capable of slotting into multiple attacking roles.

He had an underwhelming season with the Hammers, but he remains a technically gifted player who is capable of cutting it at the highest level. Joining a big club could bring out the best in him. He showed his true quality in the Premier League during his debut campaign.

The player has a £85 million release clause in his contract, and it will be interesting to see if any club is willing to pay up.

Chelsea want to sign Mohammed Kudus

Meanwhile, Chelsea are keen on the player as well. It is no secret that they need more depth in the attacking unit. The 24-year-old is capable of slotting into the wide areas as well as centrally. His versatility will be a bonus for Chelsea if they can get the deal done.

Chelsea have secured Champions League qualification for the next season, and they must improve the squad in order to do well. Signing a reliable attacker like Kudus could prove to be a wise decision. They need an upgrade on players like Mykhailo Mudryk, and Kudus could make a positive impact. He will help create chances for his teammates and find the back of the net as well.