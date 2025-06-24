2x Champions League winner to complete Arsenal transfer formalities “this week”, says journalist

Mikel Arteta during Arsenal vs Newcastle (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly closing in on the final details of the Kepa Arrizabalaga signing, according to the Athletic’s James McNicholas.

The Gunners look set to sign the Spanish goalkeeper from Chelsea for just £5m, with the player expected at London Colney this week to put the finishing touches on the move.

See below for McNicholas’ (also known as Gunnerblog) post on X about the situation…

?Kepa expected at London Colney this week to complete formalities of £5m move

?Hein wanted in Spain

?Partey future in the balance – Arsenal assessing alternatives Weekly Arsenal update in @TheAthleticFC’s dealsheet ??https://t.co/ypg2DGks2c — gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) June 24, 2025

Kepa looks like a fine signing for Arsenal, as Mikel Arteta could do with a backup ‘keeper behind David Raya, with that role now vacant as Neto’s loan spell comes to an end.

Even if Kepa won’t play that regularly, he’s an experienced player who should be a good presence around the club after being involved in Champions League-winning campaigns with both Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Charles Watts praises Arsenal’s Kepa deal

Speaking to CaughtOffside recently, Arsenal journalist Charles Watts praised the signing of Kepa as a fantastic piece of business.

“I think the Kepa deal is a fantastic one if it gets done, which it appears it will,” Watts said.

“Landing a keeper like Kepa for just £5 million is an absolute steal. I’m honestly baffled at how there seems to be some who are questioning it.

“I can only think the issue for some is that it will be another signing from Chelsea. I can understand that in a way given what has gone on in the past, but when you put that to one side and just take this deal for what it is then there is nothing to complain about.

“You are talking about a keeper approaching his best years who has plenty of experience and is a senior international. He had a very good season on loan at Bournemouth last season and the season before he helped Real Madrid win the Champions League while he was there.”

He added: “And remember, he’s coming in as a No.2. Providing Raya stays fit, then Kepa will only play a handful of games.

“It’s just a really good deal at an exceptional price. And the fact it looks like it will be wrapped up early in the summer is a real positive.”