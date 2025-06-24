***LEFT IMAGE***Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, looks on***RIGHT IMAGE*** Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Liverpool are looking to improve their attacking unit with the signing of the PSG attacker, Bradley Barcola.

According to a report from TBR football, both clubs have made enquiries for the 22-year-old French attacker, but PSG have no intention of selling him. The player is unwilling to push for an exit, either.

It seems unlikely that Arsenal or Liverpool will be able to get the deal done. There is no doubt that he would have been an excellent addition for both clubs. He has been described as a “complete player”.

Arsenal need more attacking depth

Arsenal need more depth on the flanks, especially with the way Gabriel Martinelli performed last season. The Brazilian was quite underwhelming, and Arsenal need more quality in that area of the pitch. Barcola is capable of operating on either flank, and he would have added goals and creativity to the side.

Arsenal are pushing for the league title, but they have not been able to get over the line. More attacking quality on the side could finally help them win a major trophy.

Liverpool could use Bradley Barcola

Similarly, Liverpool need more quality in the wide areas. They have been overly dependent on Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz. Signing another player would be ideal for them, and the 22-year-old certainly fits the profile. He has the attributes to develop into a world-class player with the right guidance.

It is no surprise that PSG do not want to sanction his departure. They view him as a key part of their plans going forward.

Barcola had an outstanding season last year, and he scored 21 goals. He picked up 19 assists along the way as well. PSG managed to win the league title and the UEFA Champions League season, and the French attacker played a key role in their success.