Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, applauds the fans. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are very keen on signing Rodrygo Goes from Real Madrid during the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old feels that he might not be a regular starter at the Spanish club next season, and Real Madrid are also open to selling him.

According to a report from TBR Football, Arsenal’s sporting director Andrea Berta is working hard behind the scenes in order to get the deal done. He has already held talks with the player’s representatives regarding a potential move.

Real Madrid ready to sell

Real Madrid are ready to sell him for a fee close to £70 million. There is no doubt that he’s a phenomenal talent with a bright future, and he could be an excellent addition for Arsenal. They are in desperate need of a reliable goal-scorer, and Rodrygo could develop into a key player for the club.

The 24-year-old is still very much a young player, and he will improve with coaching and experience. He has been described as a “special” player by Carlo Ancelotti in the past, and he has all the attributes to develop into a world-class player.

The report claims that Arsenal would be willing to make him one of their highest earners to get the deal done. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Arsenal need Rodrygo Goes

Arsenal have been fighting for the league title, but the lack of quality and depth in the attacking unit has cost them. They should look to invest in a dynamic attacker capable of slotting into either flank and a reliable forward like Rodrygo.

The 24-year-old scored 14 goals last season and picked up 11 assists as well.

The Brazilian needs to play regularly at this stage of his career, and moving to the Premier League could be ideal. Arsenal are among the biggest clubs in the world, and he could be tempted to join them.