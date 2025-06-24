Athletic confirm Arsenal are discussing exciting 23-year-old to replace key figure

Lucien Agoume in action for Sevilla against Las Palmas (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Arsenal have recently been linked with highly-rated young Sevilla midfielder Lucien Agoume, and that interest has now been confirmed once again.

Last week we covered claims being made by Spanish outlet Fichajes about Arsenal’s interest in Agoume, and it’s intriguing to see this has now been picked up by more reputable sources.

It’s now being reported by the Athletic that Arsenal have discussed Agoume as an option due to doubts over Thomas Partey’s future.

The experienced Ghana international could be leaving the Emirates Stadium on a free transfer this summer, and that would make replacing him complicated.

It seems Agoume is someone being kept in mind as a low-cost option for the Gunners, according to the Athletic’s report.

Arsenal surely need another midfielder signing

Arsenal may already have Martin Zubimendi coming in, as per BBC Sport and others, but if they’re really about to lose Partey alongside Jorginho, who has already left, then the signing of Zubimendi won’t be enough.

Agoume looks like a fine prospect after his displays in La Liga, and the 23-year-old makes sense as a good option to add depth to Mikel Arteta’s side.

It remains to be seen how much AFC would have to pay for Agoume, but it seems the France Under-21 international is expected to be one of the cheaper options on the market.

What Fabrizio Romano has said about Thomas Partey’s future

A few days ago, Fabrizio Romano posted on X about Partey’s contract talks not advancing:

???? Negotiations between Arsenal and Thomas Partey over new deal are not advancing. No agreement so far and now concrete chances to part ways in the upcoming days. Thomas would be available as free agent. pic.twitter.com/4AfD8rUjgi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 19, 2025

Romano noted that there was “no agreement so far” and that there were “now concrete chances” for Partey and Arsenal to “part ways in the upcoming days.”

Partey has been a superb performer for Arsenal and it surely won’t be easy to replace him, but Agoume looks like a player with similar potential.