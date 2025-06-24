Sources: Arsenal preparing opening bid for star with 119 goals in last three seasons

Viktor Gyokeres warming up with the Swedish national team (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

Arsenal are planning to submit an opening bid for Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres in the coming days, CaughtOffside understands.

The Sweden international has been Arsenal’s top striker target alongside Benjamin Sesko this summer, and sources have now strongly indicated that the Gunners could now make an offer.

With talks seemingly not progressing with RB Leipzig over Sesko, well-connected sources in the industry have told CaughtOffside to expect movement on Gyokeres in the next few days.

It is thought this could come in the way of an opening bid from Arsenal, possibly worth in the region of €75-80m.

Arsenal are also understood to be aware of Gyokeres’ clear preference to move to the Emirates Stadium despite him also having suitors in the form of Manchester United and Juventus.

Viktor Gyokeres has told friends he wants to join Arsenal

Our sources claim Gyokeres has been clear with those around him that he wants to join Arsenal this summer.

The 27-year-old is said to have spoken of his desire to play under Mikel Arteta and challenge himself in the Premier League.

There have already been “positive talks” between Arsenal and Gyokeres’ agent, with personal terms not expected to be an issue.

Sporting Lisbon’s demands for Viktor Gyokeres

Gyokeres’ camp have not been entirely happy with Sporting this summer, with a public row breaking out about the club’s demands for the player.

Player Appearances Goals Viktor Gyokeres 52 54 Kai Havertz 36 15 Bukayo Saka 37 12 Gabriel Martinelli / Leandro Trossard 51/56 10

Gyokeres, who has scored 119 goals in the last three seasons, including 97 for Sporting, has a €100m release clause, but it was felt that there was a clear understanding that he could leave for less than that.

Sporting have been playing hard ball, however, with Gyokeres and his representatives pushing for the Portuguese giants to lower their demands.

It will be interesting to see if a fee can be agreed for Arsenal to finally land the top class centre-forward they so desperately need ahead of next season.