“Heartbroken” Arsenal target has informed club of transfer decision, says Fabrizio Romano

Arsenal logo at the Emirates Stadium, and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the situation of Sporting Lisbon’s prolific Swedish centre-forward Viktor Gyokeres.

Arsenal are prepared to make a bid for Gyokeres in the coming days, as CaughtOffside reported earlier today, and it seems clear he’s determined to get out of his current club.

The 27-year-old, who has a stunning record of 97 goals in 102 games in two seasons in Portugal, is said to be “heartbroken” by how Sporting have treated him this summer.

As per Romano’s X post below, Gyokeres now has no intention of playing for Sporting again, and has informed the club of his decision to leave…

Romano said: “Viktor Gyokeres has already personally informed Sporting president Varandas about his decision to leave, no intention to play for the club anymore. Gyokeres wants new chapter, he feels heartbroken after exit pact and not expected to return to training as @abolapt reports.”

Viktor Gyokeres to be Arsenal’s striker signing?

Arsenal look like they have a big opportunity here, despite the Gunners also long being linked with RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

It may be that Gyokeres is now the preferred option, with the former Coventry City man clearly pushing hard for a move this summer.

Sweden national team striker Viktor Gyokeres in action
Sweden national team striker Viktor Gyokeres in action (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

And despite being older and having less experience of playing in a major league, Gyokeres’ scoring record in recent times makes him look like he could be a fantastic addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Sesko is younger and may have more potential in the long run, but his numbers are currently nowhere near those of Gyokeres.

Arsenal urgently need an elite goal-scorer as they struggled in that department last season, with none of their players reaching double figures in the league.

Viktor Gyokeres, Benjamin Sesko, and Kai Havertz stats comparison
Viktor Gyokeres, Benjamin Sesko, and Kai Havertz stats comparison (Picture from DataMB)

Above is a neat graphic demonstrating how Gyokeres, Sesko and Kai Havertz compare…

  1. at least he does want to play for Arsenal. Am not sure that Sesko does. Do you really want to sign a player who only sees your club as a stepping stone?

