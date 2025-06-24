Third bid prepared: Chelsea hopeful of completing £45m attacker transfer

Enzo Maresca and the Chelsea FC logo (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly hopeful of reaching an agreement over a £45m transfer deal for Borussia Dortmund left winger Jamie Gittens.

The 20-year-old has shown himself to be an exciting young talent with his performances in the Bundesliga and the Champions League in recent times.

Chelsea are now seemingly ready to make a third bid for Gittens as they hope to get the deal done for around £45m, according to talkSPORT.

This follows on from David Ornstein of the Athletic reporting earlier today that Chelsea felt this deal could be done imminently.

What does Chelsea’s move for Jamie Gittens mean for Alejandro Garnacho?

Chelsea seem to have made Gittens their clear preference for the left-hand side of their attack, so that will have an interesting impact on the Alejandro Garnacho transfer saga.

The Telegraph reported on Garnacho being keen to join Chelsea, whilst also suggesting a swap deal involving Christopher Nkunku moving to Manchester United had been explored.

If Chelsea are preparing another improved bid for Gittens, though, then that likely points towards him coming in instead.

It’s hard to imagine the Blues would sign both Gittens and Garnacho, but it perhaps can’t be ruled out.

Chelsea to make further changes to their attack?

Chelsea arguably need to make further changes to their wide options this summer, with Jadon Sancho leaving and Mykhailo Mudryk currently suspended, while others like Joao Felix and Pedro Neto haven’t been that impressive.

It could perhaps lead Chelsea to pursue both Gittens and Garnacho, so it will be interesting to see how this develops in the days and weeks ahead.

Chelsea have certainly not been shy of spending big under these owners, and Gittens and Garnacho would be two other exciting young signings for the present and future.