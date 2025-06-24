Deal imminent: David Ornstein says Chelsea closing in on signing who’s “fully committed” to Blues

Jamie Gittens in action at the Club World Cup (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

David Ornstein is reporting that Chelsea look to be the clear favourites to sign Borussia Dortmund left winger Jamie Gittens this summer.

The talented young Englishman has previously had spells with Chelsea, Manchester City and Reading at academy level, but it’s at Dortmund where he’s really launched his career.

Gittens could now be on the move back to English football, with Ornstein claiming things could be done imminently with Chelsea.

See below for Ornstein’s X post about the deal as he makes it clear that Gittens is committed to a move to Stamford Bridge despite Bayern Munich also being interested in the 20-year-old…

? Jamie Gittens proposed move from Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea could be done imminently. Clubs continue talks in USA + hope agreement reached swiftly, despite #FCBayern interest. 20yo #BVB winger fully committed to #CFC – 7yr deal in place @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/RaACAQ00TG — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 24, 2025

Jamie Gittens looks set for Chelsea transfer

Gittens now appears to be the clear first choice target for Chelsea on that left-hand side after the departure of Jadon Sancho this summer.

The Blues had Sancho on loan from Manchester United, but decided not to keep him after a slightly underwhelming campaign.

Alejandro Garnacho has been linked with Chelsea in that position by the Telegraph and others, but it now seems they’ve settled on Gittens as their first choice.

Is Gittens the right choice for Chelsea?

Gittens finished the 2024/25 season with 12 goals and three assists in all competitions, and it will be interesting to see if he can continue to develop into a top class attacking player with CFC.

The west London giants have invested a lot in young talents like this, and it certainly looks like Gittens has a bright future.

Some Chelsea fans may be frustrated, however, that their club is once again targeting someone inexperienced like this instead of a more proven option that can help them win straight away.